On Monday, March 22, 2021, Wayne A. Ross our loving Husband, Father and Grandfather returned peacefully to his Heavenly Home, while surrounded by his family.

He was born February 7, 1950 to Arnold and LaMae Jenne Ross in Brigham City, Utah. He was raised in Ogden, Utah but some of his favorite times were spent in Hooper, Utah.

At a very young age Wayne developed a love and appreciation for the outdoors. He loved camping, hunting and fishing. Some would say Wayne was born with a gun in one hand and a fishing pole in the other. Wayne shared this passion and helped create many wonderful memories with his children, grandchildren and many others.

This passion led him to voluntarily teach Hunter Education for many years, which brought him much joy. He also had a love for dogs, throughout his life he had several companions that were by his side to share adventures with.

Wayne had many accomplishments throughout his life and has left a legacy for all to cherish and remember. One accomplishment that he was very proud of was being a devoted ROTC member while attending Ben Lomond High School. Wayne loved his country and had a huge appreciation for those who served.

His greatest accomplishment and joy were his family. He caught the best catch of his life, Aileen Pulsipher. They were sealed October 7, 1971 in the Logan, Utah Temple. They were blessed with five children and 22 grandchildren.

Wayne spent the last 12 years of his life residing in Malad, Idaho which he called home. Malad always held a special place in his heart.

He had a strong testimony of the gospel and he LOVED to serve others. He had a loving way of touching other hearts and lives. Strangers quickly became friends as he loved to share his life experiences and tell stories to all those he met.

Wayne is survived by his wife Aileen Ross, five children Wendy (Chad) Thompson, Wade (Josie) Ross, Amy (Trevor) Paskett, Melanie (Jason) Bodily, Jenne (Dale) McCrary, 22 grandchildren, brothers Phil, Lynn, Alan, his sister Elaine and his constant companion, Wolf. He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank everyone who has generously supported them through this difficult time with many thoughts, prayers and acts of kindness. A special thanks to McKay Dee Hospital and all the medical units for their love, kindness and compassionate care. We will forever be grateful.

Funeral services will be held at 11 :00am Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah. The family will meet with friends Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary.

The services will be available via live stream and may be viewed by clicking here.

Interment, Hooper City Cemetery, 5301 South 6300 West, Hooper, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.