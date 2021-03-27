State death toll due to coronavirus inches up overnight

While hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continue to mount in Utah, medical researchers at universities nationwide continue to search for medications to effectively treat the symptoms of COVID-19 (Photo courtesy of JohnsHopkins)

SALT LAKE CITY – State health officials in Utah are reporting four new deaths due to the coronavirus overnight, but none of those occurred in the tri-county Bear River Health District in northern Utah.

Overall, the state recorded 10 new fatalities since Friday, but six of them actually occurred prior to Mar. 1.

Four of the new victims were in the 45 to 64 age group, one was between the ages of 65 and 84 and the remaining five were all 85 or older. Four of them were residents of long-term care facilities and another four were hospitalized at their time of death.

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that 1.3 millions doses of vaccine had already been administered to Utah, an increase of more than 27,000 immunizations in the previous 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Utah stands at 384,173. That number is an increase of 460 infections, including 24 new cases in the Bear River Health District overnight.

That brings the local total of COVID-19 cases in Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties to 20,644.

The new statewide case total resulted from more than 6,000 COVID-19 tests administered on Friday.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah is 137, which seven more than Friday. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak now stands at 15,441.

In health statistics from Idaho, state officials reported no new deaths overnight. The statewide case count jumped by 317 overnight to 179,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The case count in Franklin County jumped by 1 to 1,113, by 1 to 344 in Oneida County and remained stable in Bear Lake County at 367.