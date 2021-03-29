April 21, 1935 – March 27, 2021 (age 85)



Alice Colleen Whitney Olsen passed away in Vancouver, Washington on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

She was born April 21, 1935 in Preston, Idaho to Kathryn Carroll Whitney and Mervin E. Whitney. She grew up next door to her grandparents on a farm in Weston, Idaho and spent happy years riding horses, playing outside and enjoying farm life with many aunts, uncles and cousins in her life.

She married Dayle Taylor Olsen her senior year of high school on November 20, 1951. They moved to North Carolina, where Dayle completed his Marine Corps training and their oldest daughter was born in 1953, before he went to Korea.

Dayle and Colleen raised their family in Portland, Oregon, providing their three children a happy childhood and teaching them good values. She and Dayle returned to the farm in Weston in 1980. They ran the family dairy and enjoyed farm life and being near family, living there until Dayle’s death in 2004. Colleen lived in Washougal, Washington near her son and youngest daughter the last fifteen years of her life.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed callings, especially teaching Primary and working with the youth. She and Dayle employed several teenagers on the farm and loved them being part of her life.

Colleen was a very creative and talented person, enjoying painting, art, flower arranging, all kinds of crafts, and crocheting. She was very generous in sharing with others in all aspects of life. She was quick to laugh and enjoyed life.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Irvin “Pat”) Bowen of Millville, Utah, Steven Olsen of Washougal, Washington, and Kellie (Pete) Bedard of West Linn, Oregon; five grandsons, Seth, Jesse, Cody, Chase, and Cameron; and eight great-grandchildren, Thai, Gracie, Ava, Ella, Noah, Hayes, Carson and Cade.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dayle; daughter-in-law, Teddi Brostrom; and brother, Carroll E. Whitney.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:00pm at Weston Cemetery, 5 North 1st West, Weston, Idaho. Family and friends are invited to attend.

Those who would like to live stream the funeral may do so via Zoom by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.