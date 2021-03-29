January 27, 1932 – March 24, 2021 (age 89)

Berta Juana Martinez, 89, a Malad, Idaho resident, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was the mother of Madelin Smith (Bishop Sterling Smith).

Berta was born on January 27, 1932 in Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Cuba to Antonio Cardenas and Natalia Hernandez. She was the youngest of four children.

She married Hector Carlos Martinez on September 1, 1962 and was truly a devoted wife and helpmate. She worked side by side with her husband in the family business. On June 6, 1969 they left Cuba on the Freedom Flights to escape communism. They arrived in Miami, Florida where they made it their home.

Shortly after on March 7, 1970 Berta joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a faithful member and served in various church callings throughout her life. She had a special love for the Primary and teaching the children. She would captivate their attention by using her artistic talent in drawing and making visual aids for all the stories she would teach them.

On December 29, 1976 she was sealed to her husband and daughter for time and all eternity in the Washington D.C. Temple. Berta had a very strong faith and love for her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Keeping the Sabbath Day holy was very important to her.

In her later years when she became a widow and moved out west with her daughter Madelin she continued to faithfully attend sacrament meeting each week regardless that she did not understand much English. Among Berta’s many gifts and talents she had a special gift in drawing the human face. She did many oil paintings of family and friends. Berta will be greatly missed for she truly loved all those around her.

Berta was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Modesto Cardenas (Angelica), Josefita Cardenas (Aristedz), Jesus Cardenas (Delia), her stepson Hector Martinez, and great-granddaughter Jocelynn Smith, and many other beloved family members.

She is survived by her daughter Madelin Smith (Sterling), stepdaughters Raiza Martinez (Victor Acosta), Margarita Martinez, fifteen grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad City, Idaho.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Symbii Hospice Care, Horsley Funeral Home, and the Malad 6th Ward.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.