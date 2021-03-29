Cache County officials salute retiring BRHD director

Lloyd Berentzen, the outgoing director of the Bear River Health District, was lauded by members of the Cache County Council and other local officials for exemplary service on Mar. 23.

CACHE COUNTY – In response to his final annual report for the Bear River Health Department, retiring director Lloyd Berentzen was thoroughly lauded by county officials on Mar. 23.

“I just want to say that we were fortunate to have the health director that we had (during the pandemic),” Cache County Attorney James Swink observed. “There were health departments throughout the state that weren’t communicating effectively with their counties and legislative officials in that crisis. We never had that problem.”

“I couldn’t be more happy with Lloyd’s leadership, his actions and their results,” council member Paul H. Borup agreed.

“Lloyd’s guidance through this whole pandemic has been exemplary,” he added. “Up here in Cache County, we should be an example for the state because there wasn’t a contemptuous assault on civil liberties here. There wasn’t a gratuitous use of emergency orders based on flimsy data. And our results here have far outpaced other places where those problems occurred.”

After 20 years as director of the tri-county Bear River Health District, Berentzen will officially step down on April 1, to be replaced by incoming director Jordan Mathis.

In his farewell remarks, Berentzen was equally lavish in his praise of Cache County officials, county commissioners in Box Elder and Rich counties, and local legislators. Their cooperative support, he said, helped BRHD achieve record low mortality rates compared to state and national statistics.

“We didn’t always agree on everything,” Barentzen acknowledged. “We still have issues and things we’re concerned about. We still have a lot of stress in our community which causes other issues that we have to worry about … But looking back, we did well.”

County Executive David Zook confirmed that view is shared by officials at the State Capitol as well.

“When I went down to the Legislature for the first time after becoming county executive,” he explained, “the staff of the Lieutenant Governor’s office had just toured all of the health departments in the state to look at their vaccination programs. They told me, by far, the one being run here (by BRHD) was the best one in the state.”

Zook also complimented the professionalism of the BRHD staff that Berentzen had hired and trained, “especially as a relatively small agency faced with a huge challenge (during the coronavirus pandemic).”

The health district’s incoming director also praised Berentzen’s financial management during his two-decade tenure.

“When I moved to the tri-county area (in the Uintah Basin),” Mathis recalled, “I took over a health department that was operating at a deficit. So, it’s very nice to come into a health department that actually has no debt whatsoever and has been run on a very fiscally sound basis. That’s another tribute to Lloyd Berentzen’s leadership over the years.”

The Bear River Health Department is one of 13 local health departments that work to promote and protect the health of more than 3 million Utahns.

Since March of 2020, Berentzen has directed the efforts of 110 BRHD staff members who have helped the 160,000 residents of its tri-county area of responsibility cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Berentzen joined the BRHD staff in in 1986 and served as its deputy director from 1990 to 2001. When former director Dr. John Bailey retired in 2001, state officials actively recruited Berentzen, who holds a master of business administration degree in health management, to replace him.

Berentzen was originally scheduled to depart his BRHD post in March of 2020, but deferred his retirement by a year to lead the health district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.