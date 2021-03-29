Four more COVID deaths in Northern Utah leave local death total at 94

A sign requiring face masks is seen at City Creek Center Monday, March 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah's statewide mask mandate will be lifted on April 10 under a measure that passed the full Legislature Friday, March 5, 2021. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has said he plans to sign the bill. The bill lays out a new timeline for when Utah's COVID-19 restrictions applying to businesses, events, and schools would end. The mask mandate would still apply to gatherings of more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN – Sunday’s report from the state health department included 13 coronavirus deaths in Utah since Saturday — nine of which occurred before March 1, 2021 — and four of the 13 fatalities were northern Utah residents.

The deaths of three Box Elder County residents included one man between 65 and 84 years of age and another over 85, plus a woman older than 85, in addition to a Cache County man between 65 and 84.

Those four fatalities increase to 94 the number of northern Utahns who have died from COVID-19, including 50 in Box Elder County and 44 in Cache County.

During the course of the pandemic there have been 20,660 positive cases in the Bear River Health District and 20,255 have recovered.

With 389 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the state’s case rates are still declining.

Since the pandemic started 384,562 positive cases have been detected in Utah. To come up with that number nearly 2.4 million Utahns have been tested and almost 4.2 million total tests have been administered. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is 422 a day which is 44 fewer than seven days ago.

It’s been more than 12 months since the outbreak and in that time 2,114 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus.

As of Sunday 142 people were hospitalized with the virus and there has been a total of 15,462 Utahns hospitalized since March of 2020.

The state health department said with 14,628 more vaccines administered since Saturday total vaccinations now total 1.3 million.

Idaho Governor Brad Little said starting April 5, all Idahoans age16 and older, regardless of their age, medical condition or occupation, will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, any Idahoan with at least one medical condition will be able to access the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 29.

The updated Sunday case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties that border on northern Utah include 1,118 positive cases in Franklin County, 367 in Bear Lake County and 345 in Oneida County.

Idaho’s most recent report indicates 179,428 confirmed cases and 1,954 COVID-19 deaths.