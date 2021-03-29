Gwendolyn King Brown passed peacefully in the early morning on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility.

Gwen as she preferred to be called, was born on April 22, 1926 and lived to the age of 93 years and 11 months. Gwen was born in Montpelier, Idaho to Arvil and Alnora King. She was the oldest of their 5 children Marjorie, Connie, Dale and Lamont.

Upon graduating high school in 1944, Gwen was recruited by the local telephone office and went to work as a telephone switchboard operator. She held this job until the service switched to direct dial.

On March 5, 1951 she was married in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple to Robert McKay Brown of Liberty, Idaho. Bob or Bobby as he was called was a professional photographer. Bob purchased Gery’s photo studio in Montpelier and ran that business until 1976. Gwen an art school graduate put her talents to work helping Bob at the studio and doing retouching and hand tinting of photos, as well as assisting Bob at weddings, schools and in the studio.

Gwen was a member of the local T.O.P.S. club for many years and took great pride in serving as an Area Captain for the organization. Gwen began working as a Title 1 Aide for the Bear Lake School District in 1976. She taught at both Georgetown and A.J. Winters Elementary Schools during her 26-year career.

Bob and Gwen had one child. Their son Robert Wayne Brown who resides in Montpelier and works for the Bear Lake Memorial Counseling Services.

Gwen was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She took great pleasure for many years serving as a Beehive Leader and working with the young women of her ward. Gwen relished working with children. She was a mother to all in the neighborhood, a teacher of many in school and a friend to all she met. Gwen was an exceptionally kind and generous soul, who accepted people for who they were, never spoke poorly of others and always tried to be an example of the way she felt people should treat one another. She was an incredibly devoted and loving wife and mother. She was a wonderful and loved daughter, niece, cousin, and aunt to her family; as well as being important to many who considered her as part of their extended family.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband Robert McKay Brown, her parents Arvil and Alnora King, her sister Connie Mouritsen and brother Lamont King. She is survived by her sister Marjorie Norris, her brother Dale King and her son Robert Wayne Brown.

Funeral services will be at the Montpelier 2nd ward, 585 North 8th Street, Montpelier, Idaho on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:00pm. A viewing will be held on the night of April 6, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho and for one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

