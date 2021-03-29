James Arthur Laprevote died peacefully at his home from causes incident to age on March 20, 2021.

He was born February 7, 1956 at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California to Francis A. Laprevote MD and Ellen Elizabeth Laprevote (nee Fleming). He was the third of five children.

He is survived by one sister, Maureen Longino and three brothers, Michael, Paul (Diane) and Dan (Mary). He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim graduated from Culver City High School in 1974.

Jim was an active member of and convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints.

He served an honorably in the Chile Osorno Mission from 1980 to 1982. He served in various other callings with the Young Men’s Organization, the Elders Quorum, and for a long time as a ward finance clerk.

He attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Geology. He also attended

graduate school at the University of Arizona, receiving a master’s degree in Groundwater Hydrology.

Jim loved the outdoors, and was fortunate to spend most working hours in the forests that he loved. He was a dedicated conservationist, and spent many hours volunteering in various environmental activities including building water structures to help the bighorn sheep population during drought years in California.

His professional life was almost entirely with the Federal Government, first with the Bureau of Land Management

and then with the US Forest Service. He had assignments in Sacramento, California; Virginia; Winnemucca, Nevada; and finally in Montpelier, Idaho. He seemed to find a home in the friendly town of Montpelier and was there for nearly twenty years.

Jim had a wonderful sense of humor, and was kind and generous. He was a very private person, but had an

sharp intellect and almost constantly read technical materials. He loved to fix things, and was always in the middle of several projects repairing electronic equipment, bicycles, appliances, and much more.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00am at the Montpelier First Ward, 485 South Seventh Street, Montpelier, Idaho. Celebration of life afterwards, location to be determined.

He will be interred at the Montpelier City Cemetery, US Highway 30, Montpelier, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.