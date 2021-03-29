June 28, 1962 – March 28, 2021 (age 58)

Joan J. Lancaster passed away peacefully at her home on March 28, 2021 in Hyde Park, Utah due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

She was born in Afton, Wyoming on June 28, 1962. She was 58 at the time of her passing.

A complete obituary will follow.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Hyde Park Center Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 65 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah. A viewing will be held at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30pm. A viewing will be also be held at the church prior to the services from 10:30 – 11:30am.

Funeral services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

