Logan man confesses to summer stabbing in Millville Canyon

Booking photo for Ronald Nalepa (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 39-year-old Logan man has pleaded guilty to stabbing another man at a transient camp in Millville Canyon last summer. Ronald D. Nalepa, who has been in the Cache County Jail since August, accepted a plea deal that could send him to prison for up to five years.

Nalepa participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, amended to a third-degree felony; and, two misdemeanors for failing to stop at the command of police and driving under the influence.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop four remaining charges in exchange for Nalepa’s guilty plea.

Early on the morning of Aug. 26, 911 dispatch operators received a call about a stabbing by an individual, who had driven the victim out of the canyon to a Nibley convenience store. The caller reported the victim was bleeding badly from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was identified as Jesse Kaufman. The 31-year-old Salt Lake City man reportedly had a significant stab wound to the arm.

Police and paramedics responded to the convenience store. They treated Kaufman and transported him to Logan Regional Hospital, where he was later flown by air-ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The 911 caller told dispatch operators that Nalepa fled the scene in a red Dodge truck. They had followed his vehicle to Nibley.

Minutes later, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper located a truck matching Nalepa’s description, travelling northbound on US-89/91. The truck continued into Logan and refused to stop when the trooper activated his lights and siren.

Law enforcement continued to chase the vehicle until Nalepa pulled over near 171 W. 100 N. He was taken into custody without incident by Logan City police officers.

During Monday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Clark Harms said Nalepa had gotten into an argument with Kaufman. The fight turned physical and the defendant stabbed the victim with a pocketknife.

Nalepa spoke briefly, telling the court he was guilty of the charges. He was scheduled to be sentenced May 10.

