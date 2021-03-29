January 5, 1937 – March 25, 2021 (age 84)

On March 25, 2021 Lorna Kay Thompson Christopherson, our beautiful wife, mother, grandma and grandma great passed peacefully from this life to the next. She was surrounded by loving family in the comfort of her home. We know she was warmly welcomed by many waiting loved ones and friends. Lorna will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Mom was born in Downey, Idaho on her father’s birthday, January 5, 1937, to William Orville and Gertrude Ione Owen Thompson. She was her dad’s shadow. She had a vibrant spirit, a happy, positive attitude and a farm girl heart. She loved her life growing up on her family’s Yago Ranch in the small community of Virginia, Idaho. She was the baby sister of a close family with 4 older brothers and an older sister. Lorna was very social and had many friends.

She graduated from Downey High School. After graduation she attended business school in Pocatello, Idaho. She earned a 2 year business degree in just 6 short months!

Lorna met E. Jay Christopherson on a blind date. They married for eternity on October 13, 1955, in the Logan Temple. They remained devoted to each other for 65 years.

Lorna enjoyed working as a secretary in the Plant Operations Department at USU while Jay finished his USU degree. After graduation they spent a couple of years in Los Angeles, California. They returned to Utah and settled in Providence in a home they built.

Six children blessed their lives. Mom dedicated her life to caring for and loving her family. The home she made for us was happy, comfortable, safe and fun. We enjoyed many activities together. Some favorites were jeep rides in the canyons, picnics, skiing, snowmobiling, and boating. Many lasting memories were made at Bear Lake and the family cabin in Island Park, Idaho. Mom supported each of us in all of our activities and endeavors.

Mom loved parties and holidays. She loved to give gifts. She was an excellent cook and baker. Many family events with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were centered in the kitchen cooking and laughing.

Mom was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Her Testimony of the Gospel was strong and she shared it with her family often. She taught her children by her example. She served faithfully in many church callings and was an inspired teacher. The temple was a place of peace and comfort to her. Mom was a true disciple of Christ. She loved people and was constantly serving. She noticed needs and did all she could to fill those needs, whatever they may be. Her prayers for her family, friends, neighbors and others were sincere and specific.

She loved the time she spent as a 4-H Leader, PTA President, member of the Logan Jaycee Jill’s and Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Many lifelong friendships were forged.

Mom enjoyed nature, gardening, flowers, the changing seasons, sun, rain and snow. She was smart, funny and witty. Reading was one of her favorite things. She could read a book faster than anyone. Reading to her children and grandchildren was very important to her. She instilled a love of books and learning in all of us. She was talented and creative. We all treasure the beautiful hand sewn quilts and crocheted blankets she made. Many walls are adorned with her oil paintings.

Mom was a strong woman. She faced every challenge and trial head on with determination and faith. We love and adore you Mom. Until we meet again, you will be in our thoughts constantly.

We would be remiss if we didn’t recognize and thank our dad for his loving, compassionate, selflessness in caring for our mother these last years.

Lorna is survived by her husband Jay, Providence, Utah her children and spouses Debra Kaye (Debbie) Woolsey (Garth) West Bountiful, Utah, Diane Stock (Kevin) Burley, Idaho, Lisa Larsen (Doug) Orem, Utah, Linda Hill (Yency) Providence, Don (Amy) Burley, Idaho, and Dave (Michelle) Providence, Utah, 22 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Leon Thompson (Elaine), sister Barbara Mickelson and sister-in-law Darlene Nelson (Eldred).

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and their spouses Thayne (Betty), Bill (Rita), and John (Carolyn), brother-in-law, Riley Mickelson, in-laws Elmo and Louise Christopherson and a grandson, Ryan Stock.

