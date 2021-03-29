Man arrested and charged with ‘mistakenly’ breaking into Logan home

Booking photo for James C. Paddock (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Logan home. James C. Paddock was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday night.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers had received a report of a burglary in progress near 80 W. 300 S. When they arrived on the scene, Paddock was being held at gunpoint by the homeowner.

The alleged victim told police, Paddock had come to his home and broke the glass out of the door, reportedly attempting to enter the residence. The man was taking out the trash when the suspect exited a vehicle and yelled at him. When he went back into the home to retrieve a firearm, Paddock followed and attempted to enter the home by allegedly breaking the glass out of the front door.

Officers read Paddock his rights and questioned him about the allegations, according to the report. The suspect claimed, he mistakenly believed the homeowner was in a relationship with his girlfriend.

Paddock was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, Monday afternoon. He was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and a disorderly conduct infraction.

Paddock spoke only briefly during the arraignment, as he was read the charges. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

