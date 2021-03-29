Merlyn H. King unexpectedly passed away March 27, 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. He was 79. He will be greatly missed.

Born July 5, 1941 in Santa Cruz, California to Sterling and Aldean King. Merlyn was a twin and the eldest of 10 siblings. He grew up on a family dairy farm in Richfield, Idaho. He graduated from Richfield High School.

Merlyn married the love of his life, Sharon Oyler, in the Logan LDS Temple on October 18, 1963. They were blessed with seven children; Jerald (Linda) King, Devin (Camille) King, Berkley (Trachelle) King, Bradley (Wendy) King, Dawneen (Dave) Marshall, Rachelle (Lex) Godfrey, Shari King; 30 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.

Merlyn loved and inspired his family and those whom he met. He loved sports, fishing, golfing, hunting, and camping-especially when those events involved family. Dad\grandpa was the biggest fan of his family and grandchildren, attending literally hundreds of events in his lifetime. Master of homemade suckers, caramel, raspberry jam, jerky, gardening, welding – dad was a man of many talents. Dad was a quiet man, possessing a great sense of humor, appreciation of western music, obsession with Diet Coke, and dancing with mom.

Merlyn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many ward and stake callings. Merlyn and Sharon served an LDS service mission at the Ogden, Utah Cannery for two years.

He is survived by his children: Jerald King, Devin King, Berkley King, Bradley King, Dawneen Marshall, Rachelle Godfrey, and Shari King.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon King, parents Sterling and Aldean King, twin brother Verlyn King, sister Loretta Mallea, and brother Brent King.

Viewing and funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Beaver Ward Chapel, 16025 North Beaver Dam Road, Collinston, Utah. A viewing will be held for family and friends from 9:00 – 10:45am, directly followed by funeral services at 11:00am. COVID protocols, mask required.

Burial will follow at the East Garland Cemetery, East Garland, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.