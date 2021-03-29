Pickleville Playhouse to seat summer patrons at full capacity

The madcap Davis clan of Bear Lake have announced that tickets for their 2021 season at the Pickleville Playhouse will be sold to the rustic theater's full 300-seat capacity.

GARDEN CITY – For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago, a theater in northern Utah is slated to be open to capacity crowds.

The talented Davis clan have announced that seating for their 2021 summer season at the Pickleville Playhouse in Garden City will not be limited by social distancing.

“Thanks to recent changes made by the state of Utah (to its COVID-19 precautionary guidelines),” explained playwright Derek Davis, “we are happy to announce that the Pickleville Playhouse will be entertaining again at its full 300-seat capacity this season.”

The Pickleville Playhouse is located in Rich County, one of only four counties now listed as enjoying a low risk level of coronavirus transmission. Under current state guidelines, this area has no limitation on the size of public gatherings or requirements to maintain social distancing.

Although the statewide mask mandate is due to expire April 10, state officials are still recommending that face coverings be worn in indoor public settings.

Derek Davis says that the lakeside playhouse will abide by that recommendation by requiring all patrons, who will be seated side-by-side, to wear masks throughout the performances during their upcoming summer season.

“The Pickleville Playhouse has been diligent in adhering to all state and local COVID-19 requirements. We will continue to do so as conditions evolve and hopefully improve throughout this upcoming year,” Derek Davis said in a guarded reference to Gov. Spencer Cox’ prediction that all Utahns would likely be celebrating Independence Day without masks.

Over the past year, the Pickleville Playhouse has made fewer concessions to the pandemic than other local theater companies. When the Lyric Repertory Company and Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre cancelled their 2020 seasons, the Davis family forged ahead with one of their trademark original musical melodramas in the summer and a revival of their wildly popular Halloween production of the Broadway musical “The Addams Family.”

Ticket sales for those productions, however, were limited to a fraction of the rustic playhouse’s normal capacity due to statewide social distancing guidelines for indoor public gatherings.

The Pickleville players had previously announced their upcoming 2021 season will include the original melodrama “Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy” and the stage classic “Peter Pan,” plus a Halloween show to be announced later.

The curtain will rise on the melodrama on May 28 and the show will be performed on alternating afternoons and evenings through Sept. 6. Penned by director Derek Davis, the all-new comedy will also feature original music by TJ Davis.

The beloved Jule Styne/Carolyn Leigh musical “Peter Pan” is slated to run in repertory at the Pickleville Playhouse from June 22 until Aug. 28.

In other good news for theatergoers, the Pickleville Grill will be back in full-swing during the playhouse’s 2021 season.

“This summer we are featuring a brand new, delicious menu catered by Café Sabor! with walk-in availability on all performance days,” Derek Davis explained. “The restaurant will be open from 5 to 8 pm Monday through Thursday, and from 3 to 8 pm Friday and Saturday.”

Tickets for the 2021 season are now available from the Pickleville Playhouse website.