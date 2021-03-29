Rex La Mar Hendricks

March 17, 1932 – March 24, 2021 (age 89)

This is a short glimpse into the remarkable life of our rugged outdoorsman father Rex Hendricks. Many close friends and family often referred to him as “Pat”, but his favorite admirers called him “Grampy.”

The legacy began on March 17, 1932 in Cache Valley, Utah. His parents, Lisle and Ethel Fanny Mae Hendricks welcomed Rex as their fourth son behind Darrell, Bill, and Tom. Soon, he’d be joined by his two younger sisters, Ardella and Elaine, making the Hendricks crew a total of nine. Sadly, Lisle, Bill, and Tom all preceded Rex at early ages. Rex is the oldest living male on the Hendricks line for several generations – way to go, Dad! Lisle and Mae taught their children to be industrious, hard-working, and self-sufficient. They raised a wide variety of animals to feed and clothes themselves. Having fox and rabbit fur-lined mittens, hats, and coats was a wonderful blessing to have in the long and cold winter months of Northern Utah. They were a hard-working family that irrigated their land in the summer to grow enough food to can and preserve for the following year.

That legacy of planting, weeding, irrigating, harvesting, and preserving, continued as he raised his children the same way. We all will deeply miss the sugar snap peas, sweet corn, crisp peppers, flavorful cucumbers, and his famously delicious tomatoes. He often would plant lots of squash and would share generously with the neighbors around town.

While Kristina was serving her LDS mission in Colorado, she received a letter from him about their neighbors experiencing a difficult layoff. He went to Macey’s grocery store and got several paper bags and dropped them off at the doorsteps of the neighbors affected. He wrote to her explaining that that summer his famous garden supported and fed 7 families. Though he isn’t a man that would describe himself as one who has faith in God he wrote, “Because of your God our garden has produced over 70 bushels of tomatoes and fed several families. Keep up the good work.” She will never forget receiving this letter and being humbled that her father single-handedly supported so many people. His legacy of working from sunup to sundown to benefit of others will forever live in her heart.

One of our father’s greatest loves was education. That seed was planted in his early elementary years as he attended Wilson Elementary. One of his favorite stories to tell was how he and his sister, Ardella, would race the cars on his bright red tricycle. Our father would pedal as fast as his legs would go and Ardella would be hanging onto his shoulders; talk about arriving at school in style!! He loved to read, write, and was brilliant at math! He attended Logan High School and was part of the 1950 graduating class. He frequently asked us, kids, how school was going and what we were learning about. He was involved in his own unique way and we always enjoyed the “keep up the good work” compliment.

Promptly after high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy. He proudly served our country as the Payroll Master, Chaplain, and Gunner. He always said, “A man is never the same after he’s in a relationship with the open sea.” He spoke of the terrifying moments of being caught in a tsunami off the coast of Japan, the beautiful views of San Diego and Hawaii, and of course, boxing to pass the time away. His nickname was “Knock-Out Rex” because he had a powerful right hook that often would knock a man out with just one swing. He deeply cared for and loved his Mother and sisters. He often would send home notes and always included money to help make ends meet.

He was honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to civilian life. He had a wide variety of jobs including working in California in an automotive manufacturing plant, as a pipe layer for Idaho and Wyoming, a Certified Welder, tree logger, and most recently retired only two years ago at age of 87 as IHC – Logan Hospital groundskeeper. He was passionate about working hard and honestly for the money his employers paid him. He often taught us, kids to simply be grateful for whatever job we had and to be good, dependable, hard-working employees.

In 1976, he met the love of his life, Marcia Marie Johnson, and the two were wed shortly after. Together they raised five amazing children, Cyrus (44), Katrina (44), Elaine (31), Kristina (30), and Caroline (28). Throughout their life together, Marcia and Rex were determined to teach their children the value of hard work, dedication, and being charitable to others. They taught these values through their examples. Marcia went back to school and obtained her nursing degree when the twins were 10 years old and Dad worked hard to support the family by working various jobs.

Rex has had for as long as many can remember deep respect for the forest and wildlife. He often said, “You can take the man out of the woods, but you can’t take the woods out of the man.” As a logger, he always looked for ways to improve the health of the forest and individual trees. He carried this throughout life always looking for small things that would have huge impacts around him, including a generous heart of service and finding ways to make the most of something like sharing his garden with others.

As our father peacefully fell his last tree surrounded by his family and in the loving arms of his dear wife, he returns to the everlasting forest in heaven joined by his father, mother, and beloved brothers Bill and Tom, his deep legacy will last for many years like a mighty oak in the lives he has touched around him. We will miss you Dad, but we know you are back at it and working hard. We love you!

Rex is survived by his wife, Marcia Johnson Hendricks (Providence, Utah). Also their children, Cyrus (Karissa, South Jordan, Utah), Katrina McMahon (Toby, North Carolina), Elaine Henke (Todd, Alaska), Kristina Schlechter (Erik, Washington), Caroline Mayo (James, Idaho). His number one fan club of grandchildren will soon be 17. His sister, Ardella (Pete, Utah), Elaine (Robert, Nevada).

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 155 North 100 East, Providence, Utah. No formal viewing will be held. Services will begin at 11:00am.

Graveside service will be held at the Logan Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah at 1:00pm.

