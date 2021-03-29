March 1, 1937 – March 27, 2021 (age 84)

Roberta Stevens Hoffman, 84 of Benson, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.

She was born March 1, 1937 in Logan, Utah to Hugh William Stevens and Belva Cook Stevens.

She grew up in Lewiston, Utah, attending local schools, and graduating from North Cache High School in 1955.

She married the love of her life, Robert Syme Hoffman on June 10, 1955 in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised six children: Vickie Sue, Steven Robert, Lyle Kay, Jack Darrell, Ronald Hugh, and Alan Todd.

She was a beautiful seamstress and shared her talents with many friends and family. She was active in the Utah Farm Bureau for many years. She was Chairman of the Home Arts department at the Cache County Fair and Rodeo. Served as a 4H leader. Supported her children/grandchildren in their many sporting activities.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents Hugh and Belva, a son Steve, and a sister Darlene.

She is survived by 5 children: Vickie (Ken) Nye, Lyle, Jack (Sheila), Ron (Lori), and Todd (Tammy); 18 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister LaRue Stephenson, brother George Stevens, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00am in the Benson 1st Ward, 3472 North 3000 West, Benson, Utah. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00pm or Thursday morning from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

We ask that all in attendance please respect current COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.

Funeral services will be webcast and may be viewed on Zoom by clicking here.

