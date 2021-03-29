Seat belts credited for saving occupants of rollover in Box Elder County

Rollover crash along I-15 near Riverside, Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Garland Fire Department).

RIVERSIDE — Seat belts reportedly saved the occupants of a rollover crash in Box Elder County, Sunday afternoon. The accident happened southbound on Interstate-15 near mile marker 385, east of Riverside.

According to a social media post from the Garland Fire Department, the vehicle occupants were treated and released on the scene, “thanks to the help of their seat belts.”

Single vehicle rollover on I-15 SB MM 385. Occupants treated and released on scene thanks to the help of their seat belts. With Spring Break here, please travel with caution. #GarlandFire #RoadToZero pic.twitter.com/Vw0zktRqv2 — Garland Fire Department (@garlandfireut) March 28, 2021

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

The fire department’s post advised motorists that with Spring Break here, please travel with caution.

