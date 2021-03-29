Seat belts credited for saving occupants of rollover in Box Elder County

Written by Will Feelright
March 29, 2021
Rollover crash along I-15 near Riverside, Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Garland Fire Department).

RIVERSIDE — Seat belts reportedly saved the occupants of a rollover crash in Box Elder County, Sunday afternoon. The accident happened southbound on Interstate-15 near mile marker 385, east of Riverside.

According to a social media post from the Garland Fire Department, the vehicle occupants were treated and released on the scene, “thanks to the help of their seat belts.”

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

The fire department’s post advised motorists that with Spring Break here, please travel with caution.

