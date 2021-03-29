Shane Landrum Otis

Our wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 suddenly from catastrophic injury.

Shane was a dyed in the wool Texan and always considered that home even after living in Utah for many years. She also loved to travel and visited many locations in Europe.

She was always a caretaker, preparing wonderful meals, making sure everyone was comfortable, and working as a nurse for 45 years. She cared for patients in the ER, ICU, cath lab and prison. She was chief flight nurse for Classic Lifeguard, and most recently worked as a homecare and hospice nurse.

She had many hobbies, including: reading, pottery, weaving, flying, gardening, cooking, decorating, languages, medieval reenactment groups and sports. She was an avid conversationalist and storyteller. She also loved music and played the piano, guitar, and recently obtained a hurdy-gurdy.

When Shane found you alone or made eye contact with you across a crowded room, she would quickly engage you in conversation, her family and friends lovingly referred to it as the “Shane Zone.” There was no such thing as a stranger, she would talk to clerks, waiters, and just anyone she would meet. She would begin a conversation out of the blue and there were many times Craig had to rescue folks from the “Shane zone” and it was because she loved everyone and life itself.

She loved cars and going to car shows and visiting with new and old friends. She enjoyed the cars almost as much as the companionship from friends at the shows.

She spoke Spanish fluently and was currently relearning French, a language she learned in her youth.

She loved her Texas sports teams and was a huge J.J. Watt fan.

She is survived by her husband Craig Humes, her children, Ben (Emily) Nichols, Philip (Lisa) Nichols and Amy (Jake) Nichols. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ty, Blake, Megan, Ryan, Max, Luke, Jamison, her sisters, Allison, Hara and Lisa and many friends and extended family.

A Memorial Open House will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 4:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 465 North 300 East, Providence, Utah. This is intended to be a casual celebration of Shane’s life, come as you are!

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel.