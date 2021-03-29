USU forms working group to recognize the indigenous history of land it occupies

Courtesy utahpaiutes.org

USU President Noelle Cockett announced recently the formation of a working group to create a framework for future university land acknowledged statements and conversations.

This is an effort to recognize and show respect for Native American peoples as original stewards of the land that Utah State University sits on and also many of the satellite locations sit on.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, a member of that work group, Marilyn Cuch, Secondary Teacher Education Program School of Teacher Education & Leadership/ Utah State University – Uintah Basin, was our guest and said that she and other educators have been talking about for a couple of years.

“When we began talking about this, we – meaning other indigenous faculty, I’m a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe of North and South Dakota, specifically Hunkpapa Lakota. As an educator and as somebody who’s always trying to speak for not my nation, but indigenous educators too, we want to be able to say there are needs, there are things that we must do in higher education,” she said.

Cuch said it is quite fulfilling to have the university president send an email saying she would love for a working group to happen and state that it’s important to recognize this history.

“It’s a really powerful way that President Cockett has said that she believes that this is an important part of the history of USU, and also making sure that it’s done right in a respectful recognition.”

She said it’s important to acknowledge this as a university and then help to educate others of the heritage that various tribes have as long-time stewards of the land.

AUDIO: KVNU’s Jason Williams talks to Marilyn Cuch on For the People 3-29-2021