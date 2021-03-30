Active COVID cases have dropped under 10,000 for two straight days

Photo of Cache Valley by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

For the second day in a row the Utah Health Department indicates there are fewer than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in Utah. The state’s estimate for Tuesday is 9,798 active cases.

It has been more than six months since this happened last, when there were 9,777 active COVID cases, Sept. 15, 2020.

UDOH reported Tuesday 371 new positive cases of the virus and 33 of them were found in the Bear River Health District. Since the start of the pandemic over a year ago there have been 20,706 total cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties (20,286 of those patients are described as “recovered”).

The BRHD reported Tuesday 72,291 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the district, 51,248 in Cache County, 19,938 in Box Elder County and 1,105 in Rich County. That means nearly 17 percent of adults in the district have been immunized.

The state’s Tuesday update found four new COVID-19 deaths statewide since Monday, although one of them occurred prior to March 1, 2021. Since the start of the outbreak 385,127 Utahns have contracted COVID-19.

There have been a total of 220,271 coronavirus tests administered in Utah’s three northern counties including 163,573 in Cache county, 55,162 in Box Elder County and 1,536 in Rich County.

As of Tuesday 2,118 Utahns have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Nearly 2.4 million Utahns have been tested including 5,113 people in the last 24 hours.

Just over 4.2 million total tests have been administered including a one-day total of 14,696 since Monday. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is 424 a day.

As of Tuesday 134 people are hospitalized statewide with the virus, 57 of them in intensive care. UDOH said six in 10 of Utah’s intensive care unit hospital beds are occupied as of Tuesday. There has been a total of 15,503 Utahns hospitalized with the virus since March, 2020.

The state health department said with 24,329 more vaccines administered since Monday, vaccinations now total just over 1.3 million.

Tuesday case counts in three southeast Idaho counties include 1,120 positive cases in Franklin County, 367 in Bear Lake County and 347 in Oneida County. There have been 179,763 confirmed cases and 1,957 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho.