Brenda Bennie Lopez Spackman, 54, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Brenda was born August 2, 1966, a daughter of Evelyn Archuleta and Arthur Lopez. She graduated from Layton High School.

Brenda married Jesse Lopez they were married for eight years until Jesse passing. She met the love of her life Steve Spackman they were married June 14, 1996 in Layton, Utah.

Brenda worked at Smiths for 25 years and loved her many customers and co-workers.

She loved fishing, camping, archery, enjoyed road trips and adventures, was an avid Coca Cola collector, scrapbooking, crafts and decorating the home for all the holidays always brought her great joy.

But Brenda especially loved large family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren, Brenda had a big heart in such a small package.

Her favorite quote was “God only gives us what we can handle”.

Surviving are her husband Steve; sons: Kenton (Jessica Carter) Spackman; Timoteo Jesse (Elizabeth) Lopez; Robert Paul (Kate) Lopez and Andrew (Jocelyn Silva) Spackman and 12 grandchildren: Dayton, Ashton, Braxton, Kynzley, Avalee, Nevaeh, Shia, Ary, Bayzia, Isaiah, Nevayah and Hazel. Also, parents, Arthur and Evelyn, siblings: Arthur Lopez; Genevieve Moody and Benny Martinez. Preceded in death by her grandmother Bennie Archuleta and step-dad Val Trujllo.

Special thanks to CNS Home Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Special thanks to Nurse Fyre for the special care that she gave Brenda.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1:00pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Visitations will be Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Friday from 12:00 noon to 12:40pm at Myers Mortuary.

Due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery, Willard, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.