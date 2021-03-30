BRHD Director: Finish line is there and it’s through vaccinations

LOGAN — If you have some spare time, residents can still volunteer to help out local health districts by registering at UtahResponds.org. It has been quite the year for the Bear River Health Department(BRHD).

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, BRHD director Jordan Mathis thanked those who have made themselves available.

“I just want to give a big thanks, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we’ve been doing with regards to vaccine distribution without all the wonderful volunteers that have come and assisted at all of our clinics. We’ve been able to vaccinate a total of 21,397 and that’s first and second doses. So our total doses given is over 56-thousand,” explained Mathis.

Also on the same program was Dr. Ed Redd. He said it hasn’t been easy to take precautions like mask-wearing, but he said we are where we are now because of the public’s cooperation over the last several months.

“Relative to other places in the United States and the world, I think our experience with…COVID-19…has been less intense than other places. I think part of that’s due to cooperation and people wanting to help out and do their part. And I just want to thank everybody in the community for everything they’ve done to try and do their best,” said Dr Redd.

We’re still in the race, but Mathis said the finish line is there and the real answer is vaccinations.

AUDIO: Jordan Mathis and Dr Ed Redd talk to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 3-30-2021