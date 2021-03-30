Idaho governor issues first veto of 2021 legislative session

Written by Keith Ridler - Associated Press
March 30, 2021
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little gestures during a press conference at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued his first veto of the 2021 legislative session. The Republican governor late Friday vetoed a bill involving the responsibilities of the chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Little in his veto message says the legislation added a level of red tape that goes against his core belief of good government. The legislation would have changed the law to require commissioners’ approval when the chairman makes certain administrative decisions.

The bill passed the House 66-1 and the Senate 23-9.

Legislative leaders didn’t immediately comment on whether they would seek to override the veto. That would take a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber.

