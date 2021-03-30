Joan J. Lancaster *Updated*

June 28, 1962 – March 28, 2021 (age 58)

Joan J. Lancaster passed away peacefully at her home on March 28, 2021 in Hyde Park, Utah due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born in Afton, Wyoming on June 28, 1962. She was 58 at the time of her passing.

Joan grew up on a ranch in Bedford, Wyoming. She was the youngest of six children born to Rex Jensen and Fern Kennington. She had many fond memories of childhood and had many good friends from her hometown.

She graduated from Star Valley High School in 1980. She then attended school at Brigham Young University and was a student teacher for a brief time before marrying Art Lancaster and starting a family. Later in life, as the mother of 4 children, she completed her Bachelor’s degree at Utah State University. She loved studying history and literature and she loved learning new things and continued to learn throughout her life.

Joan was actively involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She enjoyed helping others and gave a significant amount of her time in the care and service of friends, family, and anyone that she knew was in need of help.

Later in life she discovered the sport of pickleball. She loved the game and enjoyed playing it with friends and family. Joan made good friends all throughout her life and she was very grateful for these friendships.

She loved her family and besides raising her children she helped take care of her mother for several years. Grandma Joan loved her grandchildren and she liked to take care of them and to travel to see them participate in different activities.

She is survived by her husband, Art Lancaster of Hyde Park, Utah, a son and daughter-in-law, Lucas and Liz Lancaster of Holladay, Utah, a son Mitchel Lancaster, a daughter and son-in-law Riley and Brady Ashcroft and a daughter, Jamie Lancaster, all living in Cache County, Utah. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Fern Jensen.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Hyde Park Center Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 65 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah. A viewing will be held at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30pm. A viewing will be also be held at the church prior to the services from 10:30 – 11:30am.

Funeral services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.