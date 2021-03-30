‘Johnson Files’ improv show coming to Ellen Eccles Theatre

The husband-and-wife comedy team of Shaun and Nicole Johnson will bring their "Johnson Files Improv Show" to the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan on April 1.

LOGAN – The Johnson Files Improv Show is now set to barnstorm Cache Valley as the first stop on its spring tour of Utah.

The husband-and-wife comedy team of Shaun and Nicole Johnson will appear Thursday at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

The Johnsons are best-known for their family-friendly “Johnson Files” series of sketches on Instagram. Since 2018, they have also been producing live improv comedy shows featuring Shaun Johnson and other talented guest comedians.

“Every show is completely unique,” Shaun Johnson says, “made up on the spot, fueled by audience suggestions.”

The Johnsons are Utah County natives who met years ago while working as counselors at a youth camp.

Shaun Johnson began performing improv more than a dozen years ago at ComedySportz in Provo while he was still a student at Utah Valley University.

Since then, he has taken his clean but unpredictable brand of humor across the county to numerous festivals, clubs and corporate events. He has also appeared on the “Show Offs” program on BYU-TV and is a favorite with audiences at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem.

Since Johnson is also an actor and singer, the couple’s stage shows often revolve around musical comedy bits. Those include making up off-the-cuff songs about audience members or improvising a 20- or 30-minute musical based on audience suggestions.

The Johnsons’ current comedy tour will also include performances in St. George on April 12 and in Orem on April 14 and 21.

Other upcoming attraction at the Eccles Theatre here include the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company on April 12 and the local debut of the musical comedy “Matilda” by the Cache Theatre Company April 30 to May 8.

Despite Cache County’s current status as having only a moderate risk level for coronavirus transmission, ticket sales for these shows will still be limited by the need to maintain social distancing between groups of theatergoers in the Eccles’ auditorium.

Additionally, all audience members will be required to wear face coverings for the duration of these performances.