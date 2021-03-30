Lawrence Roy Shaw, 80 passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah.

Lawrence was born March 13, 1941 in Rupert, Idaho, a son of Ivan Robert Shaw and Edna Farnsworth Shaw.

He attended Elementary School in Rupert, Idaho. The family then moved to Othello, Washington, where he graduated from Othello High School. He continued his education at BYU, U of U, Arizona State, Sacramento State College where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts and a Master’s Degree of Arts and Social Science.

Lawrence married Sarah Louisa Salazar on June 28, 1963 in the Salt Lake Temple by Elder Spencer W. Kimball. Sarah passed on April 27, 2017. He married Judy Ann Roach on September 14, 2019.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop three times and also served in a Stake Presidency. Additionally, he served as a Branch President in a Young Single Adults Branch. He served a mission to Norway as well as two Missions with his wife Sarah. They served in Peru and the Inner-City Salt Lake Missions.

Lawrence was a leader in education, an advocate for multicultural education, a successful grant writer at the university level and for the corporate industry.

He enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren, dancing, singing (he had a great voice), storytelling, playing Rook card games, and attending family reunions.

Surviving are his wife Judy, children: Desari (Scott) Read; Larry (Lara) Shaw II; David (Julie) Shaw, Kimberly (Bryce) Humphreys, Craig (Mary) Shaw; Wendy (Mark) Danielson; Jennifer (Kate) Shaw; 28 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also, siblings: Orilla (Lyle) Johnson; LouAnn (Richard) Hardinger; John (Sharon) Shaw; Monte Shaw; Ernest (Sharon) Shaw; and Carmen (Lynn) Anderson.

Preceded in death by his wife Sarah, parents, sister Carol Shaw, and brother Robert Shaw.

Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at the Gables.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00am. Attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. All others may view the funeral on Zoom by clicking here.

Meeting ID: 881 5041 6038

Passcode: shaw

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.