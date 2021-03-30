Paula Brenda Jackson

March 30, 2021
May 13, 1962 ~ March 27, 2021 (age 58)

Paula Brenda Jackson, age 58, passed away on March 27, 2021 in Thatcher, Utah.

She was born May 13, 1962 to Betty and Paul Shaw Sr.

She married Jerry Jackson on April 2, 1988 in Fort Defiance, Arizona. He later passed away on January 2, 2008.

Paula attended Shiprock Rock, Polytechnical Institute for Data Entry. She worked in customer service for major companies such as Winco and Wal-Mart. She was also the Head Chef at Petrified Forest Tourist Center and the high school in Sanders.

Paula is survived by Gabriel Jackson (son) 33, Briana Jackson (daughter) 32, Jeremy Jackson (son) 28, Brandon Jackson (son) 26, Joshua Jackson (son) 24, and Betty T. Shaw (mother).

She was preceded in death by Paul Shaw Sr., Jerry Jackson, Timothy Jackson, and Verwin Halona.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.

