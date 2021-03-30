An avid nature lover, accomplished scientist and dedicated family man, Richard “Dick” Anderson Heckmann peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, March 21st, surrounded by his beloved wife Karen and his family.

Richard was born December 7, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to William Charles Harding Heckmann and Emma Olivea Anderson Heckmann. Raised on a Cache Valley farm during the Great Depression and World War II, Richard learned the importance of family and hard work, two values he carried throughout his lifetime. His innate zest for life, kindness and silly sense of humor blessed all who knew him. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, often inventing exciting events like the “Heckmann Family Olympics” and creating an impromptu petting zoo with borrowed piglets and lambs for a backyard birthday party. Throughout his life, Richard enjoyed sports, hiking, fishing, gardening and reading.

As a young man, Richard was shaped by 4H and scouting, earning his Eagle Scout award in 1954. He attended South Cache High School and Utah State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Zoology. He was called to serve an LDS mission to Northern California. President George Albert Smith cancelled the call, along with those of 300 other missionaries, due to the Korean War. Smith urged prospective missionaries to enlist in the military. Richard selected the Army, serving in the 7th Army, 7th Corp, 74th Field Artillery Battalion. He was assigned to Crailsheim Germany as a Weapons Officer, Forward Aerial Observer, and Stockade Officer. His military career spanned eleven years and nine military bases, achieving the rank of first lieutenant. He will be laid to rest with full military honors.

Richard renewed his academic career at USU, obtaining a Master of Science degree in 1958. He continued postgraduate studies at several universities in the Western and Pacific states, including the University of California Davis, the University of Hawaii, and the University of Washington. Richard spent two summers diving and researching on Coconut Island with the Hawaiian Marine Laboratory. The following two summers, he worked for the State of California in Yosemite National Park, identifying diseased trees and fighting fires.

Shortly after his second season at Yosemite, Richard met the love of his life, Karen Olson. They married in the Logan, Utah LDS temple on June 17, 1963. Together, they raised five children.

Richard earned his PhD in Zoology, specializing in Parasitology from Montana State University in 1970. During his doctoral studies, he was among the first to use scanning electron microscopy (SEM) technology. His study of parasites of Yellowstone Lake trout prompted a lifelong research goal to protect health in fish populations, ensuring their viability internationally as a safe food resource. Richard made a point of including his family in his work, always allowing his kids to “experiment” with petri dishes and microscopes in his labs. Because his family was his first priority, his wife and children were traveling companions to research sites, overseas conferences and visiting professorships in many countries and continents.

His sly sense of humor diffused many tense situations during his extensive research travels. While working in Puno, Peru, he and two of his children were followed down the street by a man wielding imaginary scissors fashioned from his own fingers. After several blocks of being followed by the snipping fingers, Richard spun around, shook hands with the two snipping fingers of the scissor man and said “Gracias!” Surprised, the man hurried away from this encounter with a foreign visitor ready to call his bluff.

Early in his career, Richard taught at Fresno State University, and then landed his dream job at Brigham Young University where he was a professor of Zoology for 32 years. His passion for research and teaching was recognized by numerous grants and awards, including a Fulbright scholarship to Egypt, a visiting professorship to the Russian Academy of Sciences and an appointment to the Hanoi Vietnam Biology Institute. He authored and co-authored over 400 papers for publication, with the most recent just off the presses this past fall. More will be published posthumously. Advising MA, PhD and post-doctoral students from around the world was quite a thrill for this farm boy. He was adored by his students who tried to sweeten the outcome of finals with gifts of his favorite treats, Dr. Pepper and Hostess Ding Dongs. Additionally, as a founding board member of the Benson Institute, Richard volunteered his time in Guatemala and Peru developing sustainable food resources. Richard was also an adjunct professor of Religion for eleven years, teaching Book of Mormon courses. His dedication to teaching was recognized with the Alumni Professorship Award for teaching and research excellence. He was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society early in his career, and in 2004, received a lifetime emeritus membership award.

Post-retirement in 2003, he continued as an emeritus scholar and researcher with SEM Parasitology studies, primarily with the BYU Monte L. Bean Museum. He cooperated with scientists from Asia, India, the Middle East, and Egypt. Many Egyptian scholars came to study with him in his lab during this period. He never stopped working. The walls of his living room are still lined with theses and dissertations he was recently reading and editing for medical and doctoral students in Iran and Pakistan.

Richard’s love of scouting yielded several positions and honors with the Boy Scouts of America, including Cubmaster and Scoutmaster. He was awarded the Silver Beaver. Troop 739 received national recognition including the BSA National Camping Award. The President of BSA awarded Richard with the Scoutmaster National Award of Merit.

Richard served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including Military LDS group leader, stake missionary, bishopric counselor, gospel doctrine teacher, youth Sunday school teacher, stake high council, branch president and bishop of the BYU 52nd ward, Missionary Training Center branch president, and temple worker. Richard and Karen served a temple mission to Nauvoo, Illinois in 2011.

Above all, Richard loved his family. He is survived by his dearly loved wife Karen, his children, Lisa (Brent) Olsen, Nancy (James) Erekson, Amy Elizabeth (Joel) Zenger, Richard Adam (Heidi) Heckmann, Eden Camille (Michael) Davies, and his sixteen adored grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Conrad Heckmann, and his sisters Joy Monson, Mary Marble, and Wyoma Parker.

The family sincerely thanks the physicians, nurses and staff of Utah Valley Hospital, Aspen Ridge of Utah Valley, and Aspen Ridge Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of Richard.

Viewings will be held March 30, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Wednesday, March 31, 2021 just prior to the funeral service at 11:00am. All events will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 North University Avenue, Provo, Utah.

Richard will be buried at 2:00pm in the Salt Lake City Cemetery, located at the NE corner of 4th Avenue and N Street, Salt Lake City, Utah.

