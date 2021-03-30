Smithfield man arrested for allegedly raping young girl for years

Booking photo for Scott Garza (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a young girl for years. Scott Garza was booked Monday night into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Smithfield City police officers began investigating Garza after the alleged victim, a 13-year-old girl, reported being raped, resulting in her becoming pregnant. She claimed the sexual abuse had been occurring regularly since she was 7.

A forensic interview and medical examination was conducted at the Cache Children’s Justice Center. The exam confirmed the teenage girl was approximately 20 weeks pregnant. She also claimed Garza was the father and explained how he would rape her, sometimes twice a week.

Police questioned Garza, who originally denied the claims. He later admitted to the allegations, explaining he had been going through a lot with his ex-wife and had been drinking often. He reportedly ended the interview at that point, requesting a lawyer.

Jail records show, Garza was booked on 20 offences of rape of a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges later this week.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

