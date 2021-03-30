Spiral Jetty and Devils Playground to be upgraded in Box Elder County

The Devil's Playground in west Box Elder County has curious rock formations that attract thousands of visitors each year.

CORRINE – Box Elder County and the State of Utah are getting grants to get restrooms and improved parking facilities at two locations that have become popular during COVID.

Box Elder County Commissioner Stan Summers says the Spiral Jetty and the Devils Playground have both seen an increase amount of traffic this past year.

“We have counted 60 to 80 cars an hour at the height of COVID visiting the Jetty and you imagine what people leave behind,” he said. “It could be a health hazard if we don’t get something done.”

He said they were planning on doing something out there, but with all the people due to COVID it got them planning to do something earlier than originally planned.

“We are getting the state to put vaulted toilets out there that don’t use water,” the commissioner said. “They may add water in the future.”

The county improved the road for the Spike 150, but the road washes in places making it tough to manage unless they put in bridges.

“One of the big problems is bus drivers trying to get their busses out to the Jetty and they always get struck. The county installed a sign that said no buses, but they go out there anyway.”

The Jetty is a considered copyrighted art work and can not be photographed for profit. Summers said they also plan to put two high vault toilets at Devils Playground.

The Devils Playground is a remote, relatively unknown geological curiosity with odd rock formations located in Box Elder County’s west desert on Bureau of Land Management, state, and private land. BLM suggest visitors use OHV’s or motor vehicles on designated routes only.

“The Devil’s Playground has already been cited, and we have all the pieces so it will be first,” Summers said. “Our Search and Rescue spend a lot of time out there. People get stuck, but most of the time people get lost.”

He said most of the people don’t realize that once you get off the trail it can get ugly in a hurry out west.

“It is starting to become a destination for people to visit,” Summers said. “I’d like to see it become a state park.”

“We went out to Devils Playground one weekend and we counted over 220 RV’s,” Summers said. “And there are no amenities out there to accommodate that kind of a crowd.”

One of the nearby ranchers said the Devils Playground has a lot of rattle snakes during the early spring and summer.

The big problem the vast west desert ranchers are having is trespassers.

“People get out there and pitch a tent in someone’s hayfield,” he said. “The out of towners think it is all public lands and there are a lot of sheep and cattle ranchers out there that own property.”

Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter said before you go out to the west deserts of the county, give someone a time you should return by.

“People are used to navigating using a cell phone,” he said. “There are a lot of places don’t have cell service.”

He said it is best to have a printed map so when you lose cell service you can navigate to safety, especially on the way to the Spiral Jetty.

“We had one guy who had to climb a mountain to get cell service,” he said. “Cell service is spotty and there are many dirt roads.”

He said weather can also be a factor. It can get muddy and people can get stuck easy.

“When people see the Salt Flats and think they can drive on them like the Bonneville Salt Flats,” Potter said, “on the west side of the lake the salt flats are wet underneath, sometimes, and people get stuck.”

Don’t drive on the Salt Flats if you don’t want to get stuck. There is special tow truck with big tires that comes out to rescue vehicles stuck in those situations.

“We have a lot of people get flat tires on the (rail road) grade,” the Sheriff said. “There are still a lot of railroad spikes that can pop tires.”

The deputies out there carry two spares because they see a lot of flat tires out there.

“People that go out there need to make sure they have enough food and water with them,” Potter said. “They also need to make sure someone knows where they are and what time they expect to be back.”

The desert extends from the Bear River to the Nevada border and has miles and miles of sagebrush that all looks the same when you are out there.