Gary Leroy Sanson, 58, passed away unexpectedly in his home on the morning of Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was the husband of Jaquelyn Ann Sanson. They shared 23 years together.

Gary was born December 8, 1962 in New Mexico to his parents, Thomas G. Sanson and Helen Bainbridge Sanson. The Sanson family was military and settled in Louisiana, where they finished raising all of their children.

After Gary graduated from Holy Savior Menard Central High School in Alexandria, Louisiana, he enlisted to serve his country in the United Sates Navy and served for 15 years. While serving his country, Gary was blessed with the birth of his daughter, Ashley Nicole Sanson.

Gary then met the love of his life Jaquie, and they were married on July 7, 2001. Gary and Jaquie had the opportunity to live and work in Okinawa, Japan for 3 1/2 years. Gary worked as a Civilian employee at Hill AFB, Utah for 11 years as a paint and blast Supervisor. Gary briefly worked at Valley Nursery Inc. in Uintah, Utah as a sales associate.

Gary enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to fish, camp and travel with family and friends. Gary took landscaping seriously and loved working in his yard. Gary will be remembered for his kindness, contagious laugh and witty sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Jaquelyn Ann Sanson. His father, Thomas G. Sanson. His sisters Lesley (Kevin) Arnold and Barbara (James) McQuilling. His child, Ashley Sanson. Step-children, Jasie Valentine, Shon (Laura) Woodruff and his grandchildren Carlee Sandberg, Skyler Sandberg, Korrie Woodruff and Braxton Woodruff. His Niece’s Kristin (Eric) Jordan and Stephanie (Alex) McQueen. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Helen Bainbridge Sanson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00am for viewing and 11:00am for funeral at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. The viewing will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Myers Mortuary.

Internment at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah.

Memorial donations can be made to the GoFundMe page set up to help take care of final expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.