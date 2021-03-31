Local theater groups revive summer programs for youngsters

LOGAN – In another sign of Cache Valley life returning to normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, local performing arts groups are reviving their summer theater camps for youngsters.

Those organizations include the Cache Theatre Company (CTC), Music Theatre West (MTW) and the Pickleville Playhouse. Registration is now open for those sessions to enhance youngsters’ singing, dancing and acting skills. The various programs will begin in mid-June and run through early August.

Each of the camps climaxes with a public performance for participants’ families and friends. The productions selected for those shows are usually abbreviated versions of popular musical comedies.

These teen shows are one of the highlights of the area’s summer theater scene because they are not only entertaining but also provide a preview of talented young performers in the local community.

Kayli Checketts is a prime example of such a talent find. After stealing the show as the snowman Olaf in a CTC production of “Frozen Jr.” in 2019, Ms. Checketts went on to star in brilliant production of “Tuck Everlasting” by the Four Seasons Theatre Company in March of 2020.

The MTW 2021 Summer Academy will run from June 14 to 26 at Green Canyon High School in North Logan. The program, for teens in the 12 to 18 year age range, will end with a production of “Shrek Jr.,” based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation movie and the 2008 Broadway stage musical.

“We will produce that show from audition to performance in just 10 days,” says MTW programming director Debbie Ditton.

Celeste Baillio, the managing director for MTW, adds that appropriate COVID-19 precautions will be observed during the academy sessions.

“It’s hard to say anything concrete (about precautions) when things are changing so frequently right now,” she explains. “But we will take whatever precautions are being recommended in June. More than likely we will be wearing masks during the two weeks of preparation and then have them off during performances.”

Additional information about the 2021 Summer Academy program can be found on the MTW website at https://www.musictheatrewest.org.

The Kids Camp sponsored by CTC will run from July 19 to 30 for youngsters ages 8 to 14. Those sessions will climax in two performances of “Moana Jr.,” based on the 2016 film from Disney Animation Studios.

The CTC camp attendees will also participate in the local Pioneer Day parade on July 24.

Additional information about the 2021 Kids Camp program can be found on the CTC website at https://cachetheatre.com.

The Pickleville Playhouse will host four one-week talent workshops for youngsters of varying ages this summer.

Two of those workshops will be held in Logan. They will run from July 12 to 16 at Logan High School for youngsters ages 8 to 18 and from July 19 to 23 for children ages 6 to 7 at The Studio.

Two additional workshops will be held at the Pickleville Playhouse in Garden City. Those sessions will run from July 26 to 30 and Aug. 2 to 6 for youngsters age 8 to 18.

Each of those Pickleville Workshops will climax with a pizza party and an end-of-week performance for family and friends of participants.

Additional information about the upcoming Pickleville Workshops can be found on the playhouse website at https://www.picklevilleplayhouse.com.