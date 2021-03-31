Man hospitalized after falling five-stories at construction site

LOGAN — A construction worker was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling around five stories to the ground. The fall was reported Wednesday morning near 777 N. 800 E. north of Utah State University.

According to emergency radio traffic, the man was working on a future apartment complex when he fell. Co-workers told dispatch operators the man was struggling to breath and going into seizures. They had started CPR.

Police and emergency crews were called to the construction site. Paramedics transported the man by ambulance to the hospital in very serious condition.

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said initial evidence suggests the man was working on the truces of the roof at the time of the accident. He was standing on a ladder when he slipped, falling through a window.

The man is reportedly in his 40’s. His identity is being withheld, pending the investigation and notification of family.

