Pfizer says clinical trials prove its vaccine is effective in children

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer vaccine

Estimates are that a state reaches herd immunity when at least 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. But that is considered almost impossible without including those 18 and under.

So, when Pfizer announced today that in clinical trials its COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective in 12-to-15 year olds, a University of Utah physician said it is “nothing short of great news for children and for controlling the epidemic.”

U of U Health pediatric infectious diseases specialist Dr. Andy Pavia appeared on a virtual news conference Wednesday from Salt Lake City. He said the vaccine has already been approved for children ages 16 and 17 and could be available as soon as June for children 12 and older.

There were four new COVID-19 deaths statewide since Tuesday, all four of them occurred prior to March 1, 2021. As of Wednesday 2,122 Utahns have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Utah’s coronavirus update Wednesday reports 514 new positive cases of the virus including 40 of them found in northern Utah.

There have been 220,980 total tests administered in Utah’s three Northern Utah counties including 164,131 in Cache County, 55,313 in Box Elder County and 1,536 in Rich County.

Almost 2.4 million Utahns have been tested which includes 6,751 people in the last 24 hours.

Just over 4.2 million total tests have been administered in Utah including a one-day total of 16,617 since Tuesday. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is 418 a day.

There are 135 people hospitalized statewide with the virus, one more than Tuesday, and 57 of them are in intensive care which is one fewer than the day before. There have been 15,525 Utahns hospitalized with the virus since March, 2020.

The state health department said with 32,341 more vaccines administered since Tuesday, vaccinations now total 1.36 million. Nearly a half million Utahns are now fully vaccinated (499,419).

There have been 180,076 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,957 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho. In three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,121 positive cases in Franklin County, 367 in Bear Lake County and 347 in Oneida County.