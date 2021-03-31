State’s economist said the right kind of industry has helped Cache weather the economic storms

Dept of Workforce Services, Logan

The economy in general took a hit over the last year with many work sectors affected and things shutting down during the pandemic. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, the state’s chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services was our guest. Mark Knold talked about what Utah has gone through over the last year.

“With this pandemic it really moved the economic needle very quickly, very strongly…and it’s still moving. But we did see, obviously, a major employment setback that occurred back in the March and April period,” said Knold.

He said the unemployment rate went from about 2-point-5 percent to 10 percent in a matter of a month and a half. But then he said it opened back up in May. A lot of people came back to work but not all of them because of restrictions still in place.

Knold said we’ve slowly been working the economy back since then. He said the strongest economies are the most diversified, he said the exception is Cache County.

“Your Cache County is not that diverse. But you can be lucky if happens to be that the industries where you have your strengths are the ones that didn’t get hurt”.

Knold said by contrast the Uintah Basin has an economy based on heavy natural resources such as oil, and if oil is not doing well, they get hit very hard. He said the local economy is based on education and food manufacturing, which everyone still needs during a pandemic or economic setback.

AUDIO: Mark Knold talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 3-31-2021