COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in many areas of Idaho

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More areas of Idaho are opening even earlier to additional categories of people wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last week opened eligibility to those 16 and older starting April 6. But four of the state’s seven health districts say that category is open as of Wednesday.

Central District Health officials in heavily-populated southwestern Idaho say health care providers had open appointments and vaccine available. That category is also open in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health as well as two health districts in northern Idaho.

About 280,000 residents are fully vaccinated, and another 160,000 have received the first shot of vaccines requiring two-shots.