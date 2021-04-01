Glenn LaMar Barnson returned to his loving Heavenly Father on March 31, 2021.

Glenn was born August 31, 1929 in Neola, Utah to LaMar C. and Thelma Costello Barnson. He grew up in Salt Lake City and at the age of 15 his family moved to Montpelier, Idaho.

Glenn graduated from Montpelier High School. He lettered in football, basketball, track and played tenor sax in a 12 piece orchestra. After High School he attended LDS Business College where he graduated with a degree in accounting.

In October 1950 he returned to Montpelier where he married his high school sweetheart Mary Jean Einzinger. To this union they added 3 children, Cyndie, Teresa, and David.

Two weeks after their marriage, Glenn was drafted into the Army where he served in the Korean War as a Sergeant in the 40th Infantry. He was awarded the Bronze Star for action on the Hahn River. After his tour of duty was complete, he decided to leave his job in Ogden. He moved back to Montpelier and joined the family business Einzinger Shoe Store.

He was actively involved in the community where he served as a Rotary Club member, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, President of the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service, and chairman of the Golf Commission. In 1972 he left Einzinger’s and took a job as President of BISCO and Paramount Industrial Supply in Soda Springs, Idaho. He retired in 1993.

Glenn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He has served in many positions. He was a member of the 5th Ward Bishopric, and later Executive Secretary for 5 different Bishops. He and Mary Jean served in the Logan Temple for 5 years.

He is survived by Mary Jean his wife of 70 years, daughters Cyndie (Jim) Birch of Cokeville, Wyoming, Teresa (Blair) Keetch of Heyburn, Idaho, David (Annette) Barnson of Montpelier, Idaho. 12 Grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and brother Ray Barnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother (Earl Barnson), his son David Glenn Barnson, grandchildren Jenny and Andy Barnson, and son-in-law Blair Keetch.

His friendly smile, kindness, thought for the day and willingness to serve others will be missed.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Montpelier 3rd/5th Ward Chapel, 340 North 6th Street, Montpelier, Idaho. Friends may call at Schwab Matthews Mortuary Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and at the church Thursday, April 8 from 11:00am – 12:30pm. (Masks are encouraged)

Burial will be in the Montpelier Cemetery, Montpelier, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.