Gordon Ray Lasley died peacefully in his home on March 30, 2021 he was surrounded by his loving family.

Gordon was born on May 7, 1930 to Jesse Bell Blackburn Lasley and Joseph Charles Lasley of Rockland, Idaho. Gordon was the fifth of nine siblings. He graduated from Rockland high school and seminary where he served as class president and valedictorian.

He served his first mission for the LDS church in Western Canada from September 1950-1952, he came home and married his sweetheart Joanne Pedersen, nine days later in the Logan Temple.

Gordon attended Rick’s, The University of Washington, and BYU. While attending University of Washington and BYU he taught Drafting, Calculus, and Chemistry. He graduated from BYU in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemical Engineering. He worked at Lockheed and Hercules before moving his family to Thatcher in 1969, where he worked at Thiokol as a Senior Scientist for 23 years before retiring in 1992.

Jo and Gordon served as ordinance workers in the Logan Temple for ten years and had the opportunity to serve together on four missions; West Indies, Trinidad, and Tobago from 1994 to 1996, where he was Branch President, Philippines, San Pablo from 1996 to 1998, and the Cody Wyoming mission in both 2000 and 2001.

Gordon and Jo raised their kids in Thatcher, Utah until they moved in 2014 to Garland, Utah. Dad’s greatest joy in life came from holding his grandchildren from the minute they fell asleep until they would wake up.

Jo and Gordon are the parents of seven children: Gordon Reed and Sheryl Richards Lasley, David Martin and Janet Francom Lasley, Greg and Denise Misrasi Lasley, Matthew Charles and Elizabeth Misrasi Lasley, Sara and Scott DeJarnatt, Aaron Judd and Irene Graff Lasley, Morgan Lasley, Mike and Kari Rostrum, Matt Malloy, Rachel, and Tina. 40 Grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren. They served lovingly for 15 years as foster parents to countless foster children who passed through their home.

Gordon was preceded in death by two grandchildren Amy Denise Lasley and Steven David Lasley. Also preceding him in death were his siblings Clarissa and Roy Hansen, Coburn and Lorrine Lasley, Lorraine Snow, Mildred and Neil Hartley, Gale and Marilyn Lasley. Surviving siblings are J. P. and Jean Lasley, Warren and Rhonda Lasley, and Kay and Paul Bammert.

