Man dies while snowmobiling in Logan Canyon

LOGAN — A 63-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon while snowmobiling in Logan Canyon. The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the Peter Sinks region.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said the man and his son were each riding a sled in the area when the accident occurred. The son reported to deputies, at one point he turned around and could no longer see his father’s sled behind him.

“We don’t know why but somehow, for some reason, the father had rolled his snow machine,” said Peck. “We don’t know exactly how many times but it rolled up and pinned him against a tree.”

The son said when he found his father, he was unresponsive. He performed CPR for around 15 minutes with no success.

The son then got on his snowmobile and rode to where he could get cell service and called 911. He then returned to resume lifesaving efforts on his father.

Peck said search and rescue teams along with paramedics were dispatched to the scene. Due to the remote location, a medical helicopter was also paged.

“They were able to land fairly close to where the victim was at. When they got on scene, they continued CPR briefly and then realized the individual was deceased. At that point, they ceased lifesaving efforts and we turned it into a recovery operation.”

The man’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of extended family. His body was brought out and turned over to the state medical examiner’s office, to determine the exact cause of death.

