Man pleads guilty to ‘vicious’ attack last fall

Booking photo for Daniel G. Heyworth (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 21-year-old man has admitted to viciously attacking another man during a fight last fall. Daniel G. Heyworth accepted a plea deal to lesser charges and will be sentenced May 26.

Heyworth participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and attempted mayhem, both third-degree felonies; and two counts of assault against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 11, a North Park police officer was dispatched to a physical fight. The victim was bleeding from his nose, eyes, and needed an ambulance.

As the officer arrived on the scene, Heyworth was seen walking away from the victim. He was holding his hands up in the air and was yelling.

Several witnesses described how Heyworth attacked the man for being with a former girlfriend. He pushed the victim to the floor, punched and kicked him, spit on him, gouged his eyes to the point they began bleeding and bloodied his nose. He also bit the victim’s arm to the point of blood being drawn from the bite.

The attack continued until the victim lost consciousness. He was treated by paramedics and later transported to Logan Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When law enforcement tried to arrest Heyworth, he resisted, yelling profanities, spitting blood on one deputy and kicking another. The officer and deputies sustained cuts and minor injuries.

Heyworth spoke only briefly during Wednesday’s hearing, telling the court he wanted to waive his rights to a fair trial and confess to the charges. He could face up to five years in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop four remaining charges against the defendant.

