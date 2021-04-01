Marilyn Barfuss Hadley, age 85, passed away March 31, 2021 in Tremonton, Utah.

She was born August 28, 1935 at home to John Christian Barfuss and Lilliam Mae Currell.

She married Roy Edward Hadley March 22, 1957 in the Logan Temple.

Marilyn lived in Price, Utah and Tremonton, Utah throughout her life and graduated from Bear River High School.

She worked at a restaurant in Brigham City, where she met her beloved husband, Audrey’s Sandwiches, and American Greetings.

Marilyn was an avid bowler, loved camping, and she loved going outside and sitting in her swing.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various callings, was a missionary at Peterson Park from March 2007-2009, and worked as a Temple Worker. She loved watching her church meetings on Zoom.

Marilyn is survived by Teresa (Bret) Williams, Leon (Shelley) Hadley, and Shawn (Tiffanie) Hadley. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Edward Hadley, son Kent Williams Hadley and was the last surviving member of her family of eight siblings and two grandsons.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday April 6, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, 100 East 1200 South, Tremonton, Utah.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.