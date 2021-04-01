Summit Elementary evacuated after electrical fire

SMITHFIELD — Fire fighters and emergency crews were called to a reported electrical fire at Summit Elementary School in Smithfield. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon, minutes before classes were planned to end.

According to emergency radio traffic, the schools alarm system was triggered and staff called 911. Teachers and students were evacuated and accounted for within minutes.

Staff reported to dispatch operators that they heard an “explosion” around the time the alarm system went off.

The first crews arrived on the scene and did a perimeter search of the building. They reported no sign of flames or smoke.

Fire fighters set up a command post on the south side of the building. Teams then began entering the building to make sure there was no fire.

Smithfield City Battalion Chief Brian Potts said fire fighters determined an electrical box inside the school had shorted out. The only damage found was to the electrical panel itself.

Law enforcement and fire crews worked with school staff to help reunite kids with their parents and board busses.

The battalion chief praised the school’s staff for their quick and safe evacuation of the building. “They did an excellent job, just like you train for,” said Potts.

Staff were allowed back inside the building after about 30 minutes.

