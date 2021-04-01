Traffic accident knocks out power to parts of Logan

LOGAN — A traffic accident at 1000 N. 200 E. in Logan reportedly knocked out power to hundreds of residents and businesses. The crash was reported around 6:45 p.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, the vehicle struck a power pole at the intersection, knocking power lines onto the roadway.

Logan city police reported power was knocked out to a large area surrounding the crash. Officers reminded motorists to treat all malfunctioning traffic lights as four-way stops.

Logan City Light and Power dispatched crews to the outage. It is unknown how long before electricity is fully restored.

