Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Verl LeRoy “Roy” Worthen, 87, returned to his heavenly home with honor on March 30, 2021.

He was born April 23, 1933 to Verl Worthen and Elva Livingston in Ferron, Utah.

He learned the value of hard work on the family farm working with his father.

He married the love of his life Charolette Gibson in Ft. Carson, Colorado, while he was serving in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed working as an agent investigator for the IRS, he had an amazing career. He loved to take all of his boys hunting, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially being in the mountains.

He is survived by his sons: Wesley, Scott, and Gary, his brother Blaine, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. He is preceded in death by his wife Charolette, his son Brent Worthen, daughter Dana Bywater, and brother Norval Worthen.

Graveside services will be held Monday, April 5, 2021, 1:00 pm, with a viewing prior from 10:30am – 12:15pm, at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, Utah.

