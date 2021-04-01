Verl LeRoy “Roy” Worthen

Written by Obituaries
April 1, 2021
April 23, 1933 ~ March 30, 2021 (age 87)

Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Verl LeRoy “Roy” Worthen, 87, returned to his heavenly home with honor on March 30, 2021.

He was born April 23, 1933 to Verl Worthen and Elva Livingston in Ferron, Utah.

He learned the value of hard work on the family farm working with his father.

He married the love of his life Charolette Gibson in Ft. Carson, Colorado, while he was serving in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed working as an agent investigator for the IRS, he had an amazing career. He loved to take all of his boys hunting, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially being in the mountains.

He is survived by his sons: Wesley, Scott, and Gary, his brother Blaine, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. He is preceded in death by his wife Charolette, his son Brent Worthen, daughter Dana Bywater, and brother Norval Worthen.

Graveside services will be held Monday, April 5, 2021, 1:00 pm, with a viewing prior from 10:30am – 12:15pm, at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.