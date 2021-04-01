Woman arrested on suspicion of raping Smithfield teen

Booking photo for Kyli J. Labrum (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Lehi woman has been arrested for allegedly raping a Smithfield City boy that she was supposed to be babysitting. Kyli J. Labrum was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday, where she is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Smithfield City police officers were told how Labrum purportedly began engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy in 2017. She was 26 at the time. The relationship continued for nearly two years and resulted in Labrum conceiving a child.

Officers report, DNA test results confirmed that the victim is the child’s father. Additional evidence showed Labrum had admitted to having an affair with the 16-year-old boy.

The report also stated, Labrum allegedly arranged several visits between the victim and the child. The visits have been caught on photographs.

Jail records show, Labrum was booked on suspicion of first-degree felony rape. She will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Friday afternoon.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

