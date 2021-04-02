March 26, 1918 – March 26, 2021 (age 103)

Our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Anne Skinner Freiss, 103, peacefully passed away on her birthday, Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home in South Jordan, Utah, surrounded by her loving children.

She was born in 1918 in Spanish Fork, Utah, the only daughter of Joseph Frederick and Clara Ann Moore Skinner. She attended school in Spanish Fork where her special interests were in music and business. Her senior year she was the editor of the annual yearbook and upon graduation she was presented an efficiency medal, a great surprise and high honor.

Following high school graduation, she worked and attended college in Logan, Utah. There she met her future husband, Howard Gordon Freiss. They married in June 1939 at her parent’s home in Spanish Fork and were sealed in the Logan Temple in 1944.

They purchased a business in Tremonton, Utah where they lived. The family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, then Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona which was home until 2010. Anne and Howard were married for 34 years before his passing in 1973. In 2010 she moved to South Jordan, Utah. She worked for the Hatch Clinic in Idaho Falls, and later the Casa Blanca Medical Group in Mesa, Arizona. She retired at age 83, but still transcribed for some of the doctors.

Anne was a lifelong and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her first calling was when she was 10 years old, organist in the Primary. She was a ward organist or pianist in one or more organizations of the church since then. She served in ward and stake callings in the Primary, Mutual Improvement Association, and Relief Society. She also served in the Mesa and Oquirrh Mountain Temples. She strived to live the commandments and magnify her callings and to teach her family to do the same. She truly loved the Savior and had a deep testimony of the gospel.

She was famous for Sunday evening snacks, tostados, and her candy making. Every year in early December she was known to at least make twenty batches of peanut brittle for family and friends. She was 98 the last time she was able to do this on her own.

The last few years of mom’s life were full of challenges that took away her ability to do the things she loved. Two months ago, she played the piano one last time for her family after not having played for over three years. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.

We wish to thank all who participated in mom’s care for the past few years. We especially thank Canyon Home Care & Hospice, Chelsea Ivie, her nurse, and aide Claudia Montes, for the loving care they gave to her. We are also grateful to her daughter, Barbara, for caring for mom at her home for the past three and a half years.

Anne is survived by children, Howard Charles Freiss (Kathleen Young), JoAnne Allen, Barbara Jean Jensen (Morris), and Michele Riggs (L. Merrill), 15 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Gordon Freiss, son-in-law Terry Allen, two children Ruth Anne and Kathleen, one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, her parents, and two brothers, J. Fred Skinner and Bernell (Barbara) Skinner.

Friends and family may visit Thursday, April 8, 2021, between 6:00 – 8:00pm and Friday, April 9, 2021 at 9:45 – 10:45am at the South Jordan Highland Stake Center, 10227 South 4000 West, South Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am at the church. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, 175 East 1200 South, Tremonton, Utah at 3:00pm.

For those unable to attend, funeral services will be streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Dignity Memorial.