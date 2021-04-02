January 9, 1946 – March 30, 2021 (age 75)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Bruce James Porter. He passed away at home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the age of 75, after a long and painful battle with cancer and chronic neuropathy. Please be happy for him that he is no longer in pain. He fought hard right up to the end. Heaven got a good one. We will forever miss his humor, humanity, and innate determination to ‘fix it’ rather than forget it.

Bruce was born in Brigham City, Utah to Walter Dale and Irene (Hansen) Porter on January 9, 1946.

He married Sharon Griffith in Brigham City, in August 1970. They later added daughter Crystal Anne in 1978. Their family unit grew to include son-in-law Jim Walsh with whom Bruce developed a special father-son camaraderie, and grandson, Trennis James. Bruce was a proud grandpa and enjoyed working on bikes, scooters, and ATV’s for and with his grandson and son-in-law. He loved Crystal with his whole heart and always looked forward to their toe-nail clipping ‘spa’ moments. Crystal took wonderful care of her dad right up to the end.

After graduating from Box Elder High School, Bruce joined the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. He was a boatswain mate (rated BM-3) and enjoyed retelling stories of ferrying the ship’s captain to and from shore, among other duties. His life-long enjoyment and knowledge of boats and open waters stemmed from this point in his life. He proudly served his country during a time in which being a veteran wasn’t always met with the same enthusiasm and positive feedback as it is now. He never let that deter him from displaying and openly supporting the armed forces, especially the Navy.

Bruce had a successful career working in the underground utility construction industry. He was very proud of the reputation he earned over the course of his career as a hard-working, innovative, and accomplished track hoe operator and later as a superintendent. To say that Bruce loved the industry is a massive understatement. The friendships and professional associations he formed over the years were important and long enduring for him. He even spent the last couple months of his life, observing (and critiquing!) the new elementary school construction project across the street from his home. As sick as he was, he still enjoyed sitting inside the front door and watching the project develop. His comment as he watched the storm drain installation, “they’re too slow– if they’d get two more guys on that crew they’d be to the other side by now”.

Bruce was a long-time member of the Box Elder Eagles, Aerie 2919 (#1!), first joining while on leave from the Navy in 1969. He had different responsibilities over the years as a trustee and worked tirelessly on behalf of the organization to maintain and improve the lodge. He was honored for this commitment in March 2020, as he was inducted into the Utah State Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall of Fame. To his many friends at the lodge, thank you for the love and support. The drive-by parade in his honor was heartwarming and definitely drew many tears. To Shayne D., thanks for the many good times and daily road trips to the “nest” – you’ll always be a special friend.

Bruce loved fishing and camping. He was especially happy after his sister, Linda and brother-in-law Jay, convinced him to come to Cedar Bay in southeastern Idaho in 2010. It quickly became our favorite camping and fishing destination. He formed many friendships up there and he will be missed. Camped alongside old friends, Jim and Sherrie Wells, Bruce and Jim reacquainted and spent hours together and around the nightly campfire, sipping their cocktails, while silently communicating or discussing the many topics of ‘nothing much’ as they watched the embers of the fire dance and prance into the night air. Crystal, Jim, and Trennis were camped on the other side of us and we always felt surrounded by so much love and friendship. Many good times to remember. A special ‘trout’ shout-out to Alan Tomich, Wayne Broadhead, Jim Walsh, Steve Anderson, and JJ Call for helping out with Bruce’s last summer at Cedar Bay, 2020. He’s fishing with the angels now.

Bruce is survived by his devoted wife Sharon; loving daughter, Crystal (Jim) Walsh, one grandson, Trennis; sisters, Linda (Jay) Elwood, Deann (Don) Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families, and cousins and friends. Bruce was blessed to be part of a large extended family of cousins that he grew up with and also considered friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Irene Porter, and his big brother Wayne Porter. Some of the cousins have already greeted him on his arrival.

Thank you to Rocky Mountain Home Healthcare and Bristol Hospice (Cathy, Dixie, Peggy, Nicole, Ginger, and especially Rachel), and Dr. John Markeson, Michelle Markeson, and Dr. Tyler Christensen and their respective teams for the amazing care they provided Bruce over an extended period of time.

Lastly, a special thank you to Linda, Jay, Deann, Lori, and Katie for the support you gave us in his final hours. And to Brandi — you will always hold a special place for us as you helped us care for him, helping him to complete his life’s journey with compassion and grace.

Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1:00pm in the Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers if you wish to donate to a charity, the Acts Six Soup Kitchen was always the preferred charity of Bruce’s. Their address is 912 North Main Street, Brigham City, Utah within the Eagles lodge. Or you can donate online at https://actssixsoupkitchen.org.

