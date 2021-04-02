CDC announces on Friday that fully-vaccinated adults may now travel

Middle aged man receives a vaccine. Photo by Steven Cornfield on Unsplash

New guidelines for how people can be safe for upcoming religious events during Easter weekend were announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Attending gatherings to observe religious and spiritual holidays increase your risk of getting and spreading COVOD-19,” said a CDC release. “The safest way to observe religious and spiritual holidays this year is to gather virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least six feet apart from others. If you plan to celebrate with others, outdoors is safer than indoors.”

In related news, the CDC said fully-vaccinated adults may now travel across the country to visit family and friends, without being required to test or quarantine.

“Fully vaccinated” means either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot from Johnson & Johnson.

There were six new COVID-19 deaths statewide included in the Friday report from the Utah Department of Health; four of the deaths occurred before March 1, 2021. Now 2,131 Utahns have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Utah’s coronavirus update Friday reports 422 new positive cases of the virus including 15 of them detected in northern Utah.

There have been 20,799 total positive tests in the Bear River Health District during the 13 month’s of the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic over a year ago there have been 20,799 total cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties (20,401 of those patients are described as “recovered”). Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,563) followed by Box Elder County (5,080) and Rich County (143).

The state health department said with 40,049 more vaccines administered since Thursday, vaccinations now total 1.45 million. That is the second straight day more than 40,000 vaccines were administered in Utah.

More than a half million Utahns are now fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the outbreak 386,550 Utahns have contracted COVID-19.

There have been 180,897 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,963 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho. In three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,147 positive cases in Franklin County, 367 in Bear Lake County and 347 in Oneida County.