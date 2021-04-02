Family members mourn the loss of their father and grandfather after Logan Canyon snowmobile accident

Almon M. Bate and his wife Debbie Bate (Courtesy: Cassidy Bate)

LOGAN — Family of Almon M. Bate are expressing their shock and sadness after the 63-year-old Roy man died Wednesday afternoon, snowmobiling in Logan Canyon.

The accident occurred in the Peter Sinks region.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said Bate and his son, Micah were riding separate sleds in the area when the accident occurred. Micah reported to deputies, at one point he turned around and could no longer see his father’s sled behind him.

“We don’t know why but somehow, for some reason, the father had rolled his snow machine,” said Peck. “We don’t know exactly how many times but it rolled up and pinned him against a tree.”

Micah said when he found his father, he was unresponsive. He performed CPR for around 15 minutes with no success. He then got on his snowmobile and rode to where he could get cell service and called 911. He then returned to resume lifesaving efforts on his father.

Family members posted on Facebook Thursday, “To say that we are all in shock would be an understatement.” They reminisced how Bate was an example of Christlike love, who was always there when people needed help and could fix just about anything.

A daughter-in-law expressed how Bate loved the outdoors and camping, and had a passion for visiting National Parks. He was quick with a joke and a sly smile, and told stories that could paint pictures in your mind as if you had been there to experience it yourself. He was the grandpa who always had loose change for the grandkids and who had a life lesson and deep thought for any occasion.

Peck said search and rescue teams along with paramedics were dispatched to Wednesday’s accident after receiving Micah’s 911 call. Due to the remote location, a medical helicopter was also paged.

“They were able to land fairly close to where the victim was at. When they got on scene, they continued CPR briefly and then realized the individual was deceased. At that point, they ceased lifesaving efforts and we turned it into a recovery operation.”

Bate’s body was brought out and turned over to the state medical examiner’s office, to determine the exact cause of death. Funeral arrangements have not been released.

Peck expressed condolences to the Bate’s family. “We thank Search and Rescue, medics, and AirMed for their response to this tragic accident.”

will@cvradio.com