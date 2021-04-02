Important tools for caregivers opening back up to in-person support

Caregivers are often people who never received any professional training and they find themselves suddenly in a situation where they are caring for an elderly parent, for example, and it is taxing, to say the least.

Support and discussion groups have been important assets, but at this time last year, they couldn’t happen or became limited with what they could provide. But an important resource is returning with in-person support, the Dementia Dialogues, sponsored by the Sunshine Terrace Foundation.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Amy Anderson from the foundation said that caregivers over the last year have had to physically distance and socially distance and all the supports that they relied on were taken away from them.

“So they’re losing the person they love sometimes to a disease like Alzheimers and they’re also losing that sense of self and that ability to really still be who they are and be their own person. So, yeah, coming back in person is going to be pretty fantastic,” said Anderson.

She said they are limiting the number in the group because of COVID protocols. Also on that program Dennis Wildman talked about a companion group that will also be returning.

“We wanted to share with you that we are also really excited about the caregiver group. We’re going to bring that back on line. We’ve been weekly for the last year for one hour on Tuesdays, and this next week will be the first time we go live with that too. So…super excited to start meeting with people, I’m a social worker by trade, so I love to look into people’s eyes and feel their hearts and provide them with some tools,” said Wildman.

The Caregiver support group meets at 1p.m. on Tuesdays and Dementia Dialogues will meet Wednesdays in April from 330 to 5p.m. Anderson said even if you’re trying to provide care to an individual who lives in another town, even another state, these groups can be an important source for comfort and useful information and training.

To find out more you can email Amy at amy.anderson@sunshineterrace.org or call her at (435)754-0233.

AUDIO: Amy Anderson and Dennis Wildman talk to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-1-2021

